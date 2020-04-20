S. Korean baseball to return with preseason action this week

Not all pitchers will be available for the preseason. Five of the 10 teams -- the Twins, the Heroes, the Hanwha Eagles, the KT Wiz and the Samsung Lions -- had their foreign pitchers return to their home countries after spring training and then return to South Korea in late March. Upon arriving back, they were ordered into two-week self-quarantine. They rejoined their clubs about two weeks ago, and they're still ramping back up after the layoff.