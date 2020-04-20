Go to Contents
Moon vows to promote equal rights for people with disabilities

11:01 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the coronavirus outbreak has led South Korea to think more about ways to promote the equal rights of those with disabilities.

The virus crisis has served as a reminder that the scale of damages from a disaster is not equal for everyone, Moon said in his message marking the 40th National Disabled Persons' Day.

Taking a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will improve a related system to prevent disabled persons and other vulnerable people from suffering "unequal" damages from a similar diaster, he added.

"COVID-19 is clearly a crisis, but it has given us a chance to realize again that protecting the rights of people with disabilities is a way for all of us to become happy together," Moon wrote on his social messaging account.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (Yonhap)

