Kia launches face-lifted K3 compact in S. Korea
11:01 April 20, 2020
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday launched the upgraded K3 compact in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The face-lifted K3 comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and is priced at 17 million-21 million won (US$14,000-$17,000), the company said in a statement.
Kia also released the five-door K3 GT model with a price tag of 22 million-25 million won.
From January to March, Kia's sales fell 0.9 percent to 644,102 units from 649,896 in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword