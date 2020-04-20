More Samsung Display workers cleared for Vietnam entry amid restrictions
HANOI, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 300 more workers from Samsung Display Co. in South Korea were allowed to enter Vietnam after receiving special entry permissions from the Vietnamese government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry sources said Monday.
A chartered flight carrying 294 Samsung Display workers arrived at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, last Friday, according to sources.
To stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Vietnam has prohibited the entry of all foreign nationals since March 22. The entry restriction is scheduled to run until the end of this month.
But some 350 workers from Samsung Display and its affiliates already entered Vietnam last month after the Vietnamese government granted them special entry.
Samsung Display has been discussing the entry of its employees with the Vietnamese government so that the company can complete the upgrade of OLED module production lines at its factory in Bac Ninh.
Sources said two more batches of Samsung Display workers are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam in the coming days, indicating that the total number of Samsung Display workers granted special entry permission may reach around 1,000.
Vietnam has been exempting South Korean workers from its entry restrictions recently. Last month, it granted entry to some 250 workers from LG Group affiliates and their subcontractors.
Meanwhile, Samsung Display said its Bac Ninh factory is under normal operation following a partial shutdown of facilities last week. The company had to shut down a part of the factory after one of its workers there tested positive for the new coronavirus, although it didn't stop production lines.
According to Vietnamese media, all 221 workers who had contacted the virus-infected worker tested negative for COVID-19.
