LS Cable wins 134.3 bln won Netherlands submarine cable project order
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top wire and cable maker, LS Cable & System, said Monday that it won a 134.3 billion won (US$110 million) submarine cable project order from the Netherlands.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the deal was reached with state-run TenneT on Friday (local time) to supply materials for an offshore wind power plant in the Western European country. The contract runs through the end of September 2023.
LS Cable had formed a consortium with Jan De Nul, a Belgium construction company, to supply 220 kilovolt submarine cables, carry out electricity access construction and related testing on the power plant.
The deal is equal to 2.9 percent of the cable company's total sales in 2019.
LS Cable also won a 100 billion won submarine cable deal from Bahrain in March. It built a second submarine cable plant in Donghae, 279 kilometers east of Seoul, earlier in the month, that can allow the company to increase output.
