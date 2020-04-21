Today in Korean history
April 22
1884 -- The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) opens its first post office in Seoul.
1906 -- The country's first bicycle race is held in Seoul.
1961 -- South Korea and Japan sign a treaty on trade and commerce.
1967 -- The South Korean women's basketball team finishes runner-up at the FIBA World Championship behind the Soviet Union. South Korean center Park Shin-ja was named the MVP of the tournament.
1970 -- President Park Chung-hee launches the Saemaeul Movement, which means new community in English, aimed at restructuring the nation's economy. The nationwide campaign helped South Korea rebuild its economy from the ruins of the 1950-53 Korean War.
1983 -- "Dooly the Little Dinosaur," a popular South Korean cartoon created by Kim Soo-jung, makes its debut.
1999 -- Hyundai Group strikes a deal with LG Group to buy LG Semiconductor for 2.56 trillion won.
2001 -- American Paul Muenzen is appointed the head priest of Hyeonjeong Temple, a Buddhist temple in North Gyeongsang Province. Muenzen, a former Catholic who became a Buddhist monk in 1987, became the first foreigner to head a Korean Buddhist temple.
2007 -- South and North Korea hold their 13th round of economic cooperation talks and agree to conduct test runs of cross-border railways in Kaesong, a North Korean town just north of the inter-Korean border, in May and make efforts to ensure a military guarantee for their safe operations.
2015 -- South Korea signs a deal with the United States for the start of full-fledged research into a new technique for spent nuclear fuel recycling.
