Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #blood pressure #mobile app

Samsung's blood pressure monitoring app earns medical device approval in S. Korea

11:07 April 21, 2020

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its blood pressure monitoring mobile application has earned medical device approval in South Korea.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has granted the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) license to its health monitoring app, according to Samsung.

The software leverages a smartwatch's sensors and can regularly check a person's blood pressure.

Samsung said it plans to release the app no later than the third quarter of the year. It will run on wearable devices that have blood pressure checking sensors, such as its Galaxy Watch Active2.

South Korea's drug safety ministry in February revised its instructions on medical-purpose mobile applications to foster the country's ICT industry. So far, 35 mobile apps have earned SaMD approval from the ministry.

This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 21, 2020, shows its blood pressure monitoring app running on the Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK