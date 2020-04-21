No unusual activity in N. Korea, Cheong Wa Dae says, amid speculation on Kim Jong-un's health
12:18 April 21, 2020
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday that South Korea has not spotted any "unusual" signs in North Korea that may suggest a serious problem in leader Kim Jong-un's health.
Its statement came in response to multiple media reports that Kim has been hospitalized after a surgery. CNN said that the United States is monitoring "intelligence" that he is in "gave danger." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official.
With regard to the news, "We have nothing to confirm and there has been no unusual activity detected in North Korea," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a text message to reporters.
