(LEAD) Sound of silence: preseason baseball begins in S. Korea without fans, media scrums

For journalists covering the league, there will be no pregame scrums with players or coaches in the dugout. Unlike in Major League Baseball (MLB), the clubhouse has always been off limits for reporters covering the KBO. But the dugout is virtually a free-for-all, almost a small community within the stadium where writers look to sidle up to players for a quick chat as they return to the bench from a batting practice, a fielding drill or a run on the warning track. Sometimes, an impromptu scrum takes place when multiple writers want to speak to the same player and a team PR staffer steps in to direct traffic.