Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean baseball regular season to begin May 5
SEOUL -- Baseball will be back in South Korea on May 5.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday that the 2020 regular season, postponed from its March 28 start date due to the coronavirus outbreak, will begin May 5, which is also the Children's Day holiday. The decision was reached at the league's meeting with its board of governors, made up of presidents from the league's 10 clubs.
----------------
Coronavirus pandemic feared to accelerate population decline in S. Korea
SEJONG -- The coronavirus pandemic could have a negative impact on births and marriages this year and is feared to accelerate population decline in South Korea, a senior finance ministry official said Tuesday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said in a meeting on the nation's population policy that the coronavirus outbreak has reshaped people's everyday lives, prompting people to work from home and students to take online classes.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold biannual defense talks via video links this week
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will hold a biannual defense meeting via video links this week to discuss pending alliance issues, such as efforts to denuclearize North Korea and cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
During the 17th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue on Wednesday, the two sides will share evaluations on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry. The meeting will take place in a videoconference due to the coronavirus.
----------------
(LEAD) Top court panel recommends heavier sentences for DUI offenders
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court said Tuesday it has decided to recommend a maximum of 12 years of imprisonment for drunk driving offenses leading to deaths.
The Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission announced a revised sentencing guideline for convicted DUI offenders after a tougher DUI law took effect in December 2018.
The new law, dubbed the Yoon Chang-ho Act after an Army conscript who was killed by a drunk driver in Busan in 2018, increased the minimum penalty for DUI offenses resulting in deaths to an imprisonment of at least three years or life imprisonment.
----------------
S. Korean gov't to inject 17 bln won into virus-hit film industry
SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Tuesday it will inject 17 billion won (US$13.8 million) into the film industry as part of emergency plans to rescue the sector battered by the novel coronavirus.
It will also give a 90 percent cut in charges for the film development fund imposed on local movie theaters this year, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports.
In follow-up steps of the government's comprehensive measures earlier this month, the ministry said 4.2 billion won will fund films that have had their premieres or productions pushed back because of the virus.
----------------
(LEAD) Creditors to inject 1.7 tln won into Asiana amid virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's two state lenders said Tuesday they will inject 1.7 trillion won (US$1.4 billion) into Asiana Airlines Inc. to help it stay afloat amid the growing impact of coronavirus on the airline sector.
The Korea Development Bank (KDB) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Exim Bank) have decided to extend new loans to Asiana Airlines to dispel growing concerns that the creditor banks' plan to sell Asiana may fall through due to the COVID-19 impact, a KDB official told Yonhap News Agency.
----------------
Hyundai plans 300 bln won debt sale next month
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. will raise 300 billion won (US$240 million) by selling corporate bonds next month amid a growing coronavirus impact on vehicle sales, financial sources said Tuesday.
The company will hold the debt sale on May 8, with a maturity period of three to seven years, to secure operating capital, an investment bank official told Yonhap News Agency.
The debt issuance will be handled by Mirae Asset Daewoo, KB Securities Co. and NH Investment & Securities Co., the official said.
