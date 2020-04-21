U.S. doesn't know what condition N.K. leader is in: nat'l security adviser
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States doesn't know what condition North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in, the U.S. national security adviser said Tuesday, following reports that Kim was seriously ill.
Robert O'Brien said it is too early to discuss who would succeed Kim in the dynastic regime.
"The basic assumption would be maybe it would be someone in the family. But, again, it's too early to talk about that because we just don't know what condition Chairman Kim is in and we'll have to see how it plays out," he said in footage aired by CNN, according to Reuters.
O'Brien added in an interview with Fox News that the U.S. is keeping a close eye on developments in North Korea.
"We're monitoring these reports very closely and, as you know, North Korea is a very closed society," he said. "There's not a free press there. They're parsimonious with the information that they provide about many things, including the health of Kim Jong-un, and so we're monitoring those developments closely."
CNN reported a day earlier that Kim is "in grave danger after a surgery."
South Korean officials said they detected nothing unusual inside North Korea and cannot confirm anything with regard to the leader's alleged health problem.
