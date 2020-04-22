Trump says 'We don't know' about N.K. leader's health
07:36 April 22, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States doesn't know the condition North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in amid reports he may be seriously ill.
Trump said at a White House coronavirus press briefing that he wishes Kim well but cast doubt on the credibility of CNN, which first reported that Kim may be in "grave danger" after a previous surgery.
Trump said he has a "very good relationship" with Kim.
