Young fireballer learns from MLB All-Star in hopes of taking next step

The Twins will need all the arms they could get early in the season. Their two American starters, Tyler Wilson and Casey Kelly, will probably miss a couple of turns in the rotation as they try to ramp back up from two-week quarantine late last month. They had returned to the United States after spring training, with the coronavirus raging in South Korea at the time. When they arrived back here, they were ordered into self-quarantine before rejoining the Twins.