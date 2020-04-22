Go to Contents
Hyundai Engineering bags US$340 mln deal from Taiwan

10:22 April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering Co., a construction arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has clinched a US$340 million deal to expand a power generating unit of the DaTan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Taiwan.

Under the deal with Taiwan Power Co., Hyundai Engineering will install a 300-megawatt steam turbine generator at the DaTan's Unit 7 in Taoyuan City, some 50 kilometers west of Taipei by 2023.

The DaTan power plant is composed of seven power generating units.

This map, provided by Hyundai Engineering Co., shows the DaTan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Taiwan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

