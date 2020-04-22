Hyundai Engineering bags US$340 mln deal from Taiwan
10:22 April 22, 2020
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering Co., a construction arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has clinched a US$340 million deal to expand a power generating unit of the DaTan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Taiwan.
Under the deal with Taiwan Power Co., Hyundai Engineering will install a 300-megawatt steam turbine generator at the DaTan's Unit 7 in Taoyuan City, some 50 kilometers west of Taipei by 2023.
The DaTan power plant is composed of seven power generating units.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword