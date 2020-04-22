Go to Contents
OTC derivatives market grows 10 pct in 2019

12:00 April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's market for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives rose 10.1 percent in 2019 from a year earlier on the back of growing demand for tools to hedge various risks, data showed Wednesday.

The combined turnover of OTC derivatives, such as interest rate swaps and currency forwards, stood at 17,945 trillion won (US$14.5 trillion) in 2019, up 1,641 trillion won from 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Transactions of interest rate swaps rose 6.8 percent on-year to 3,651 trillion won in 2019, while transactions of currency forwards jumped 11.4 percent on-year to 13,188 trillion won, the FSS said.

