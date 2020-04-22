Still no unusual signs in N. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday it has not seen any unusual indications in North Korea that may suggest its leader Kim Jong-un's reported serious health problem.
"There has been no unusual activity" in the secretive communist neighbor in connection with news reports that Kim is critically ill, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.
He would not comment on Kim's whereabouts and whether he underwent a heart surgery.
Kim has not engaged in any public activity since April 11. He missed a key national ceremony to commemorate the 108th birth anniversary of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung, sparking speculation that he might have been hospitalized.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)