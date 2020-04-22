Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung C&T Q1 net profit up 55.8 pct

16:04 April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 346.6 billion won (US$281.3 million), up 55.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 39.8 percent on-year to 147 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.4 percent to 6.96 trillion won.

Operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK