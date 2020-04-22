Go to Contents
Seoul gets latest-ever sleet amid cold weather

16:38 April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul observed the latest sleet on record Wednesday as unusually cold weather continued, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Rain and snow mixed fell in the city between 2:15 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., according to the KMA. It was the latest since the country began to compile weather data in 1907 and three days later than the previous record of April 19 set in 1911, the agency said.

"Weak snow, formed 700 to 800 meters above the ground by passing cold air around zero C, appears to have melted into sleet while descending," the KMA said.

Citizens walk in central Seoul amid cold weather on April 22, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

