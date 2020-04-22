(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q1 net jumps 56 pct on equity gains
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit jumped 55.8 percent from a year earlier due to profitable overseas projects and shareholding gains from its affiliate.
Net profit for the three months ending March 31 stood at 346.5 billion won (US$281 million) from 222.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Increased equity gains from Samsung Biologics and profitable overseas projects boosted the first-quarter net profit," an official of Samsung C&T said.
Samsung C&T holds a 43.3 percent stake in Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group.
Samsung C&T said its operating profit rose 39.8 percent to 147 billion won in the first quarter from 105 billion won a year ago.
Still, sales declined 5.4 percent to 6.96 trillion won from 7.35 trillion won.
Shares in Samsung C&T rose 3.3 percent to 97,000 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.89 percent gain.
