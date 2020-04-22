Ruling party, gov't reach compromise on blanket coronavirus relief payouts
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The ruling party and government reached a compromise Wednesday to offer blanket payouts to all citizens in a proposed coronavirus relief package that includes a plan to encourage high-income earners to voluntarily return the payments later, a party official said.
The compromise capped a days-long debate among key Democratic Party and government officials over whether to offer targeted support to those in need or handouts to all, with the finance ministry fretful over the potential impact on the health of state finances.
It remains uncertain whether the opposition parties will fully back the relief scheme, as some conservatives have opposed across-the-board payouts that could chip away at state coffers.
"Under the principles of emergency and universality, (the ruling camp) will seek to provide emergency disaster relief funds to all citizens and draft a plan to reduce the financial burden through such efforts as the voluntary contribution of the payouts by social leaders and high income earners," Cho Jeong-sik, the ruling party's policy chief, told reporters.
Government officials appeared ready to put into action the compromised relief scheme as long as the opposition parties give it the green light.
"If the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement over the proposal that enables high earners to voluntarily contribute their payouts, the government would accept that," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a press release.
The finance ministry refused to comment, apparently showing a cautious stance over blanket payouts. It had advocated the idea of providing relief funds only to households whose income falls in the lower 70 percent bracket.
The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) criticized the proposed relief scheme as "lacking specifics" and demanded that the ruling party quickly provide a modified version of its budget proposal.
Chung played a key role in coordinating the compromise between the government and ruling party, officials said.
The premier explained the compromise to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who then accepted it, an aide to Chung told Yonhap News Agency. It also followed coordination with the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
The compromise came amid concerns that a rift between the ruling party and government over the relief issue would look bad particularly after the UFP warmed to the government's initial plan to dole out targeted relief funds.
