N. Korea opens new health website
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched a website that offers information on public health and the coronavirus amid stringent efforts to prevent a virus outbreak on its soil.
The site, www.moph.gov.kp, run by the North's health ministry, provides information on the country's health policies and sanitation, and promotes various achievements in science and technology.
Although the first post on the website was published in April 2019, the number of posts has increased sharply this year, raising speculation that the North may have rushed to update the website since the global spread of COVID-19.
Eight out of nine posts from the "health policies" section were published in January and February, while more than half of the posts from the "medical services" section are related to the novel coronavirus.
Materials on the website are offered in Korean and English, implying the site may also be intended for propaganda purposes.
The North has not reported any confirmed coronavirus infections, but speculation persists that it might be concealing an outbreak.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)