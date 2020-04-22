Go to Contents
S. Korea donates coronavirus kits to Madagascar

23:33 April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent diagnostic kits to Madagascar that can carry out 5,000 coronavirus tests, Seoul's embassy on the island nation said Wednesday.

Diagnostic equipment, including test kits, nucleic acid extraction systemz and chemical reagents worth around US$200,000, were handed over to local health authorities on Tuesday as emergency assistance provided by the South Korean government, the diplomatic mission said.

"South Korea is a true friend, helping us at a time when the world finds it difficult to secure medical equipment," said Madagascar's Foreign Minister Djacoba Tehindrazanarivelo at a ceremony to mark the assistance.

The diagnostic kits and equipment will be used at a local hospital, making it the first COVID-19 diagnostic center to be set up in the country, South Korean Ambassador to Madagascar Lim Sang-woo said.

This photo, provided by the South Korean Embassy in Madagascar, shows South Korean Ambassador Lim Sang-woo (R) posing with Madagascar's Foreign Minister Djacoba Tehindrazanarivelo on April 21, 2020, in front of coronavirus test kits provided by South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

