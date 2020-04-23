Pompeo: U.S. is watching closely what's happening in N. Korea
00:16 April 23, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States is watching closely what's happening inside North Korea amid reports that its leader Kim Jong-un is seriously ill, but gave no other details.
"As the president said last evening ... we're watching closely what's taking place there, but I don't have anything to add," he said during a press briefing.
President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. doesn't know about Kim's health condition. He said he wishes him well.
