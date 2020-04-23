Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Pentagon

Top U.S. military official assumes N.K. leader still in control of armed forces

00:37 April 23, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- A top U.S. military official said Wednesday he assumes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still in full control of his country's armed forces despite reports he may be seriously ill.

"I can tell you that in the intel, I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines, so I assume that Kim Jong-un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear forces and the Korean military forces," Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten said during a press briefing. "I have no reason not to assume that."

This AFP file photo shows U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK