Top U.S. military official assumes N.K. leader still in control of armed forces
00:37 April 23, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- A top U.S. military official said Wednesday he assumes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still in full control of his country's armed forces despite reports he may be seriously ill.
"I can tell you that in the intel, I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines, so I assume that Kim Jong-un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear forces and the Korean military forces," Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten said during a press briefing. "I have no reason not to assume that."
