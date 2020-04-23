Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to seek 'Korean New Deal,' inject 90 tln won to keep jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Companies without layoffs to receive 'Korean New Deal' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Emergency relief fund to be provided to all S. Koreans, but rich will be induced to donate back (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea to make 550,000 jobs through 'Coronavirus New Deal' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul launches 'Korean New Deal,' creates 550,000 jobs (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea to revitalize 7 core industries by injecting 40 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Conglomerates to receive 40 tln won, with strings of maintaining employment, sharing profits (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul to spend 89 trillion won on creating 550,000 jobs, supporting 7 core industries (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to spend 85 tln won on core industries, employment, seek 'Korean New Deal' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 85 tln won to be spent on core industries, small businesses, jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Another 90 tln won to be spent to overcome 'coronavirus crisis,' total at 240 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

