(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 23)

If Kim is indeed in a serious condition, we are certainly in the state of a national emergency. Fortunately, the South Korean military said it has not detected any unusual activities by the North Korean military, and hasn't raised its alert level. Even if the reports are false, they are at least a good reminder that anything can happen in North Korea at any time. What is important is that we should be fully prepared for any contingencies in the North, maintaining a strong military readiness and security posture. There should also be a thorough check to ensure that our response system is working properly.