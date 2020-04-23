Naver Q1 net profit up 54 pct. to 135 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 134.9 billion won (US$ 109.5 million), up 54 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 221.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 206.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.6 percent to 1.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
