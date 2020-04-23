Go to Contents
Moon's approval rating highest in 19 months at 64.3 pct: Realmeter

09:30 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has soared to 64.3 percent, the highest in over 1 1/2 years, a poll showed Thursday a week after his party's landslide parliamentary election win.

His approval rating gained 6 percentage points in the three-day phone survey of 1,509 people nationwide, aged 18 or older, from Monday, according to Realmeter. It stood at 58.3 percent in last week's poll.

His disapproval rating dropped 5.6 percentage points to 32 percent.

It marks the highest since 65.3 percent was recorded in September 2018.

South Korea has continued to keep the number of new coronavirus infections relatively low. Moon's leadership has received strong momentum from the Democratic Party's election victory.

On Wednesday, Moon announced another massive stimulus package to support South Korea's coronavirus-hit key industries and keep layoffs at bay.

The DP's approval rating climbed 5.3 percentage points to 52.1 percent, while that of the main opposition United Future Party declined 0.5 percentage point to 27.9 percent.

President Moon Jae-in, wearing a face mask, enters a Cheong Wa Dae meeting room for the fifth emergency economic council session on April 22, 2019. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

