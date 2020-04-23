Samsung SDS turns to red in Q1
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 30.3 billion won (US$ 24.6 million), swinging from a profit of 141 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 171.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 198.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.7 percent to 2.43 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)