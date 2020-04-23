Hyundai launches upgraded Sonata in S. Korea
09:32 April 23, 2020
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the upgraded Sonata sedan in South Korea as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The upgraded version of the eighth-generation Sonata comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine or a 2.0-liter gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.
The gasoline model is priced at 23 million-33 million won (US$18,600-$27,000), while the hybrid version is being sold at 27 million-36 million won, it said.
From January to March, Hyundai sold 904,746 vehicles in global markets, down 11 percent from 1,021,391 units in the year-ago period.
