Mobile stock trading popular tool among retail investors

10:53 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Mobile trading has become a dominant investment tool in South Korea, propelled by retail investors' stock rush, bourse operator said Thursday.

The mobile trading system (MTS), or smartphone trading, took up the largest 47.6 percent of turnover in terms of trading tools from April 1-17, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The usage of personal computers, the previous top trading platform, came down to 36.53 percent.

The popularity of MTS came amid the increasing popularity of stock investment among individuals, buoyed by hopes of a rebound in stock prices, KRX said.

From April 1-22, individuals purchased a net 4.1 trillion won (US$3.3 billion) worth of local stocks.

MTS usage also soared in the secondary KOSDAQ market in the first three weeks of April, with individuals taking up 53.81 percent of the usage.

