Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo E&C #LNG

Daewoo E&C wins US$50 mln order from Indonesia

10:54 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday that it has won a US$50 million order to carry out piping works in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train in Indonesia.

Under the deal with the CSTS consortium in charge of the Tangguh LNG plant Train 3 project, Daewoo E&C is set to complete the piping works in the project's cold sections in 16 months after starting construction.

The Tangguh project inside Bintuni Bay in West Papua is meant to build a LNG train with an annual production capacity of 3.8 million tons of LNG.

This photo, provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., shows the construction site of the Tangguh Train 3 LNG project in Bintuni Bay in Indonesia's south-western West Papua. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK