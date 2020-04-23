Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks extend gains on rebounding oil prices, easing virus woes

11:20 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Thursday morning as rebounding oil prices and easing worries over the coronavirus outbreak boosted investor sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.21 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,910.36 as of 11:15 a.m. The main index ended up 0.9 percent at 1,896.15 on Wednesday after shedding 1.8 percent in the previous two sessions.

But investors will remain cautious, assessing the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the global economy and corporate profitability, analysts said.

South Korea's economy contracted 1.4 percent in the first quarter from a quarter earlier, the worst since 2008, according to the central bank.

In coming weeks, investors will take a cue from major companies' first-quarter business results.

Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 0.9 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO gained 1.5 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 3.1 percent.

Among decliners, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. fell 0.8 percent, and leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. declined 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,230.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK