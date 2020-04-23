Busan mayor offers to resign over sexual harassment
11:45 April 23, 2020
BUSAN, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The mayor of Busan, South Korea's largest port city, on Thursday offered to resign and apologized for sexually harassing a civil servant.
"In a recent meeting with a female civil servant that lasted five minutes, there was inappropriate physical contact. I bow my head to apologize," the city's mayor Oh Keo-don said in a press briefing.
"As a public servant who takes responsibility, I will live my remaining life repenting and taking responsibility for this mistake. I'm at fault for everything," Oh said as he cried.
Oh was elected as the city's mayor in the 2018 gubernatorial elections.
(END)