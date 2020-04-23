Hyundai Motor Q1 net down 42 pct to 552.7 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 552.7 billion won (US$ 449.1 million), down 42.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 863.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 824.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.6 percent to 25.31 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
