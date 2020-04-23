LG International Q1 net income triples to 271 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 270.5 billion won (US$ 219.8 million), up 203.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 6.4 percent on-year to 49.9 billion won. Sales decreased 3.7 percent to 2.44 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)