KB Financial Q1 net income down 12.6 pct. to 739 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 738.9 billion won (US$ 601.3 million), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.03 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.15 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 56.2 percent to 19.27 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)