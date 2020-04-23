LG Display remains in red in Q1
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 198.9 billion won (US$ 161.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 361.9 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 132 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 19.6 percent to 4.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
