Posco International Q1 net profit down 6.6 pct. to 64 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Posco International on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 64.3 billion won (US$ 52.3 million), down 6.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 145.8 billion won, down 11.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 10.8 percent to 5.51 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
