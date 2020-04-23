S. Korea to sell 12.1 tln won in state bonds in May
17:00 April 23, 2020
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12.1 trillion won (US$9.84 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in April, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 900 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 14.68 trillion won in state bonds this month.
