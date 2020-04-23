Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Treasurys-May sales

S. Korea to sell 12.1 tln won in state bonds in May

17:00 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12.1 trillion won (US$9.84 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in April, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

S. Korea to sell 12.1 tln won in state bonds in May - 1

It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 900 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 14.68 trillion won in state bonds this month.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK