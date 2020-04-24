Korean-language dailies

-- 'My life's completely changed,' says victim in MeToo case that drove Busan mayor to resign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N.K. leader Kim staying in Wonsan-Kalma tourist area for about 10 days: sources (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. has detected Kim Jong-un walking in Wonsan, supposedly under self-quarantine against coronavirus: U.S. sources (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea bracing for possible new coronavirus outbreaks in fall or winter: vice health minister (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon resolute about 13 pct increase in defense cost-sharing as S. Korea's best offer: sources (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to revise laws to punish people for possession, purchase of materials sexually exploiting minors (Hankyoreh)

-- Dutch, Canadian pension funds to invest up to US$2 bln in S. Korean logistics projects (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hit hard by virus and now sidelined by gov't, textile industry says (Korea Economic Daily)

