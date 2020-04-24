Go to Contents
06:57 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'My life's completely changed,' says victim in MeToo case that drove Busan mayor to resign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N.K. leader Kim staying in Wonsan-Kalma tourist area for about 10 days: sources (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. has detected Kim Jong-un walking in Wonsan, supposedly under self-quarantine against coronavirus: U.S. sources (Donga llbo)
-- Busan mayor resigns after admitting to sexual misconduct (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don resigns after admitting to sexual harassment (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea bracing for possible new coronavirus outbreaks in fall or winter: vice health minister (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon resolute about 13 pct increase in defense cost-sharing as S. Korea's best offer: sources (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to revise laws to punish people for possession, purchase of materials sexually exploiting minors (Hankyoreh)
-- Busan mayor resigns after admitting to sexual misconduct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Dutch, Canadian pension funds to invest up to US$2 bln in S. Korean logistics projects (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hit hard by virus and now sidelined by gov't, textile industry says (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Economy runs out of steam in first quarter (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to face further market shocks in Q2 amid COVID-19 pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Korean economy on course toward deep depression (Korea Times)
(END)

