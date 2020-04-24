Trump says report on N.K. leader's health was 'incorrect'
08:09 April 24, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes a recent CNN report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's failing health was "incorrect."
"I'm hearing they used old documents," he said during a White House coronavirus press briefing. "I'm hearing that the report was an incorrect report."
Trump's comments come two days after he said the United States doesn't know if the reports are true.
On Monday, CNN cited a U.S. official as saying that the U.S. is looking into intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after surgery.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword