USFK extends public health emergency over coronavirus
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams renewed the military's public health emergency over the new coronavirus for another month Friday, his office said.
USFK's initial emergency status over COVID-19, declared March 25, expired Thursday. The renewed status will stay in effect until May 23, unless otherwise notified.
The renewal does not change the military's health protection measures or indicate an increased danger on its installations, but USFK said the decision was made as the risk of the virus remains.
The number of infections reported among the USFK population stands at 25.
USFK has been implementing a series of control measures against the coronavirus and meted out strong punishment for non-compliance.
Seven non-uniformed USFK affiliated individuals have been barred from all of its installations for two years for violating such preventive control measures, according to the U.S. military.
"USFK will continually assess necessary preventive measures to protect the force," it said in a release.
