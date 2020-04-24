Go to Contents
LG to unveil new smartphone on May 7

10:32 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it will unveil its new smartphone on May 7 through an online event.

The South Korean tech firm said its mass-market premium smartphone, LG Velvet, will be introduced online to follow social distancing measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

People will be able to see the event via the company's YouTube and Facebook channels at 10 a.m. on May 7, it added.

LG earlier this month unveiled a rendering of its new smartphone, which features a "raindrop" camera and front-back symmetrical curves, and said that the handset's name will be Velvet.

Its 15-second video clip released for the digital unveiling invitation shows falling water drops colored aura white, aura gray, aura green and illusion sunset, hinting that the new mobile device may be released with those colors.

LG said its new smartphone will be released in South Korea in mid-May. Sources here predicted the new mobile device will come with a price tag of around 800,000 won (US$650).

This image provided by LG Electronics Inc. on April 24, 2020, shows the company's invitation to a digital unveiling event of its new smartphone, LG Velvet, slated for May 7. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

