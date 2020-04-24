Go to Contents
LS Electric Q1 net income down 17.5 pct. to 21.7 bln won

10:45 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 21.7 billion won (US$ 17.6 million), down 17.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 40.5 billion won, up 41.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.6 percent to 635.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 4.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
