FM voices hope Ramadan will be time to strengthen global solidarity against virus
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed hope Friday that the Islamic holy month of Ramadan will be a time to strengthen global solidarity needed to combat the new coronavirus.
In a tweet on Ramadan, which began this week, Kang extended her wishes to Muslim communities around the world, while noting the holy season came amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that she said calls for greater global unity.
"As people everywhere are compelled to keep physical distance from one another, the need to come closer together emotionally, to strengthen the spirit of solidarity and generosity towards those in need is greater than ever," she said.
"I do hope the holy month of Ramadan to be a time to strengthen the global solidarity and generosity that is very much needed to defeat the virus and be safe again together," the minister added.
Ramadan is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar to mark the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn till dusk.
