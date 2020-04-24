Boryung Pharm Q1 net income down 6.1 pct. to 8.3 bln won
13:26 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Boryung Pharm Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 8.3 billion won (US$ 6.7 million), down 6.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 13.4 billion won, up 42.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13 percent to 134.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
