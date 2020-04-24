Hyundai E&C Q1 net soars 26 pct. to 197 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 196.5 billion won (US$ 159 million), up 26 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 19.4 percent on-year to 165.3 billion won. Revenue increased 4.7 percent to 4.05 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)