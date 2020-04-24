Hyundai Wia Q1 net profit surges to 76.5 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 76.5 billion won (US$ 61.9 million), up 455.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 84.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 14.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.9 percent to 1.64 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
