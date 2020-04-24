Hyundai Mobis Q1 net down 28 pct. to 349 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 348.8 billion won (US$ 282 million), down 28.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 360.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 493.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.6 percent to 8.42 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
